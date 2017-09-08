German steel scrap exports up by 100,000 tonnes at the mid-year

In the first six months of the current year, a total of 4.27 million tonnes of steel scrap were exported from Germany. This was around 100,000 tonnes or 2 per cent more than a year ago, according to the most recent figures from the German Federal Statistical Office. By contrast, the value of exports rose by more than one third to a total of €1.59 billion.

While exports increased sharply in the first quarter, they lagged far behind the previous year's figures in the three months that followed. In June, the decrease reached almost 9 per cent.

In the first half of the year, shipments to Turkey rose sharply. At 330,000 tonnes, demand for German scrap from Turkish mills was more than twice as high as it was a year earlier. Exports to other EU countries were constant on the whole. While the Benelux countries and Italy ordered less steel scrap from Germany, noticeably larger volumes were sent to France, Scandinavia, Poland and Portugal.

Germany's imports of steel scrap increased by nearly 9 per cent in the first half of 2017 to 2.42 million tonnes. Their value stood at €690 million, up 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

