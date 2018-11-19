German recovered paper prices steady in October

Prices remained relatively stable on the German recovered paper market in October. The market was quite balanced, with only occasional reports that special volumes of supermarket corrugated paper and board could fetch slightly higher prices. Looking ahead, industry observers told EUWID that they were expecting prices to be similarly steady in November. Many market players were saying 2018 was already "done and dusted”.

Supply and demand continued to be balanced on the German recovered paper market in October. Arisings were normal for this time of year, EUWID was told. Only a few respondents said that volumes collected in some German states had not been as strong as in 2017. Since the beginning of November, however, there has been a considerable uptick in collection volumes. There had been some opportunity for sellers to charge slightly higher prices for special volumes of mixed paper and supermarket corrugated paper and board as paper manufacturers stocked up in preparation for logistical bottlenecks between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The full report on the German recovered paper market including the price table appears in issue 24/2018 of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management on 28 November 2018. Online subscribers can access it here immediately: Recovered paper Germany