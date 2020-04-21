Indian recyclers continue to struggle as secondary raw material imports get bogged down in ports amid the nationwide lockdown meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The shutdown has created backups of freight at Indian ports. The Ministry of Shipping and the Director General of Shipping had responded by issuing notifications advising shipping companies and carriers not to charge demurrage, ground rent and other similar fees. However, this past weekend, the Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) said that in many cases, charges were still being levied. The trade association reported that it had "been continuously approached by many of its members" who stated that waivers were not being granted.

The situation has now become all the more pressing as the lockdown period, which was originally scheduled to end on 14 April, has been extended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension until 3 May last week. Breakdowns in transport to and within India have also been reported elsewhere. In an overview of the world recycling market published late last week the umbrella industry group BIR (Bureau of International Recycling) also noted that logistics in India had been "proving very difficult".