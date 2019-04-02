PET flake and bottle prices largely stable in Germany in March

March turned out to be another broadly stable month for PET recyclers in Germany. Coloured and clear flakes and, above all, rPET pellet for use in bottle production remain highly sought-after. However, film producers were apparently ordering less flake material, recyclers said. They believe that converters had also built up inventories for peak season during the first months of the year when arisings were surprisingly strong.

Flake and regranulate prices have not budged in the meantime, according to market players. Flake prices are on a similar level as primary PET, while recycled pellet for use in beverage bottles commands much higher prices.

Arisings of post-consumer single-use beverage bottles from deposit systems were a little lower in March because of rainfall in the first half of the month, although recyclers were not plunged into a state of scarcity. Most of them still have very good volumes on stock. Some recyclers and merchants continued to source PET bottles from Japan to meet the strong demand. German recyclers also report that enquiries about large quantities of flakes are coming from Russia, Turkey and Asian countries like China.

Market insiders offered mixed forecasts about how prices might unfold in the weeks ahead. Most recyclers and suppliers think that bottle and flake prices will remain unchanged. Some recyclers are also hoping that post-consumer bottle arisings will increase when temperatures rise so that there might be a chance to reduce bottle purchasing prices a little. Demand for flakes should receive another boost after Easter, if not sooner, recyclers believe.

