Recovered paper suppliers capitalise on shortages in France

The on-going serious shortage of recovered paper has again sent prices for all grades soaring in France. Even though most sorting plants are now back online again, according to the packaging waste and graphic paper recovery organisation Citeo, recovered paper was very scarce in May and paper and cartonboard producers had a hard time sourcing enough feedstock. Sorting plants were running, but often below capacity, market players said.

The stringent rules intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus had led to a drastic decline in collection volumes in recent weeks. Given the duration of the shutdowns, paper mills’ stocks of recovered paper had gradually dwindled or were at very low levels in May. Against this background, prices for ordinary recovered paper grades increased for the second month in a row.

The full report on the recovered paper market in France is published in issue 11/2020 of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management out on 27 May.



Online subscribers can access the report immediately here: Recovered Paper France