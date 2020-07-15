Recovered paper prices in Poland in free fall since June

The Polish recovered paper market has been on a rollercoaster ride in the past weeks, with market players having an exceptionally tough time, recent EUWID interviews revealed. A serious shortage of raw materials, followed by sometimes panicked behaviour displayed by Polish buyers, shaped the climate between the end of March and the end of May and the start of June.

Desperate paper producers from countries including Ukraine that are even more reliant on post-industrial recovered paper were exacerbating the situation, one supplier noted. The temporary closure of many factories in Ukraine meant that paper mills there had to import even more material than normal from Poland to keep their paper machines running. Prices for mass recovered paper grades in Poland climbed every week or sometimes even every day.

This extreme rally in prices has now given way to a strong downward trend. All of the pressure on the procurement market for recovered paper has now eased completely, buyers said at the start of July. Other market players do not anticipate that recent price increases will completely evaporate. Supply levels were different now than they had been in March, they said.

Recovered paper in Poland