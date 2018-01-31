Scholz appoints new CEO

Klaus Hauschulte has been appointed the new chief executive officer of German metals recycler Scholz Recycling GmbH. The former Siemens manager will take over the role on 1 February from Henry Qin. Mr Qin, the CEO of Scholz's Chinese parent company Chiho Environmental Group (CEG), remains managing director of Scholz Recycling, and Mr Hauschulte will report directly to him.

Mr Hauschulte is 51 years old and holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering. According to Scholz, he has been active for around 20 years in multinational companies in different industries, including more than ten years as member of management boards. He joins Scholz from Siemens AG where he worked as COO of the windpower division and as head of operations for the mobility urban transport business unit.

Mr Qin was confident Mr Hauschulte's many years of experience in large industrial companies would be a benefit for Scholz. "He takes over the steering wheel at a decisive time for the company. After a period of transition, we are now well positioned to grow."

In early December 2017, Scholz' managing director and chief operating officer Kai Lohmann resigned, stating that CEG and he had diverging views about the strategic and operational alignment of Scholz Recycling GmbH.

