Suez to found carbon capture JV with Fermentalg

Environmental services concern Suez has announced plans to found a carbon capture joint venture with the French company Fermentalg. Through the 50/50 partnership the companies plan to industrialise and commercialise solutions for capturing and valorizing CO2 in bioproducts, Suez and Fermentalg said on Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding had already been signed.

The partners planned to formally establish the JV in the first half of 2021 which will "develop algae photobioreactors capable of capturing CO2 by biomimicry". The products could be used in the fields of biocontrol, nutrition and animal health.

Suez and Fermentalg reported that they had been working together since 2015 to address challenges related to industrial emissions. Their collaboration has focused on the use of photobioreactors to capture and process CO2 and reduce fine particles (PM10, PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NOx) in emissions. According to the JV partners, they now aim to develop a new algal photobioreactor building on the initial technological advances.

