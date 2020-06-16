Upswing in German recovered paper prices proves shortlived

The rally in German recovered paper prices that was triggered by the coronavirus shutdowns in Europe is already over. Market players report that steep price hikes in April and especially in May have given way to significant markdowns in June.

Before the reversal, May had ended with an-other round of major price increases. Demand for recovered paper from the paper industry had been very brisk, with limited volumes still available on the market, insiders told EUWID. Manufacturers had fought hard to secure volumes, especially in the first half of the month. In some cases, prices were said to have increased weekly as a result.

However, the situation eased as the month went on. On the one hand, arisings improved as a variety of lockdown measures were eased and imports rebounded. On the other hand, demand from industry has apparently subsided because of production curtailments and a small number of stoppages. As a result, it became less of a struggle for paper makers to procure sufficient amounts recovered paper.

The full report on the recovered paper market in Germany will appear in the next print and e-paper issue of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (13/2020) out on 24 June.



