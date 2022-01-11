Antoine Frérot to step down as Veolia CEO

The French environmental services concern Veolia announced changes in its executive management intended "to support the birth of a global champion of ecological transformation". Antoine Frérot will step down as CEO at the end of his current term. He is to be succeeded in this role on 1 July 2022 by Estelle Brachlianoff, who is currently responsible for the group's operational activities as COO. Mr Frérot plans, however, to continue as president and chairman of the board of directors. The role of president and CEO are to be separated in July.

Ms Brachlianoff's "exemplary career in France and abroad has shown that she has all the qualities required to lead our team and continue to support our group in its ambition for ecological transformation", according to Mr Frérot. For her part, the future CEO described Veolia as "profoundly transformed, unified and more than ever ready to lead in each of its businesses". She said she would continue the efforts the concern had been making to position itself "as the benchmark company with which local authorities and industries wish to carry out their ecological transformation".

Ms Brachlianoff joined Veolia’s executive committee in 2013 and was appointed COO in 2018. She has worked for Veolia since 2005 and became head of the group’s industrial cleaning and facility management activities in 2007, before heading the waste management activities in the Ile-de-France region from 2010 and in the United Kingdom from 2012. Prior to her appointment as COO, she served as Senior Executive Vice President UK & Ireland.

France's two largest environmental services concerns will be lead by women. In December, Sabrina Soussan was designated as the future director general of the "New Suez", which will encompass activities spun off of from Suez following its take-over by Veolia and which will be purchased by a consortium of investors. Until the end of 2021, Ms Soussan was head of the German-Swiss Dormakaba group, which specializes in locking technology and access systems. Prior to taking on that role, he had held various management positions at Siemens, most recently as co-CEO of Siemens Mobility GmbH.

