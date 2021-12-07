Veolia/Suez merger raises competition concerns in the UK

The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has concerns that Veolia's planned full take-over of Suez will reduce competition in the waste management market and lead to higher costs, particularly for local authorities. On 7 December, the CMA gave the parties to the merger five working days to submit proposals that address the concerns raised during its initial investigation. "If suitable proposals are not submitted, the deal will be referred for an in-depth phase 2 investigation", said the CMA.

The competition watchdog explained that it had received "a number of complaints from customers and other market participants" with regard to the transaction and that it had identified a number of competition concerns. The CMA referred specifically to concerns that the merger would give rise to a "realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition" resulting in higher costs for councils and indirectly for the rate-paying public.

Potentially adverse impacts were expected at both the national and local levels. According to the CMA, there was likely to be a UK-wide lessening of competition in non-hazardous municipal and commercial & industrial waste collections, in operation and maintenance services for local authority-owned waste to energy facilities and in the supply of "complex waste management contracts". At the more local level, the CMA also anticipates significant reductions in competition for non-hazardous waste incineration services and for treatment at open-windrow composting facilities.