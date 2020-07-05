German waste plastics market still strunggling with weak demand

For most plastics recyclers in Germany, the situation remains extremely tense. Although re-grind prices did not lose any additional ground in June, many recyclers once again had to idle production lines or furlough employees because of weak demand from converters. Maintenance work is scheduled during the summer holiday season. EUWID respondents were agreed that July will be a difficult month. A handful of recyclers are cautiously optimistic. They hope that demand will pick up over the course of August when industrial activity resumes after the summer holidays and when coronavirus restrictions have been further eased.

The situation is somewhat better in the post-industrial plastics segment. Almost everything can be sold again, but arisings, especially in the scrap film segment, remain weak. “We are battling each other for every tonne,” says one trader. There is decent demand from the main customers in Germany, as well as from Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey.

There is growing awareness among politicians and the public that the plastics recycling industry is facing a major crisis due to drop in the price of primary plastics and the coronavirus pandemic. Without state intervention, industry associations warn, this crisis could spell the end of plastic recycling and be a major step backwards for climate and environ-mental protection.

