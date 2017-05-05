GMWDA votes to end waste contract with Viridor Laing valued at over £3bn

The UK’s largest waste management authority, the Greater Manchester Waste Disposal Authority (GMWDA), has decided to bow out of its 25-year contract with the joint venture Viridor Laing as the agreement has proven too costly in the face of “enhanced and prolonged” government austerity. The Authority confirmed its intention to withdraw from the deal on social media on Thursday, although documents from the meeting on 26 March at which the decision was taken were published earlier in the week. The contract, which the waste management company Viridor has valued at £3.8bn (ca. €4.5m), was due to run until 2024.

Viridor Laing, which was contracted to manage just over 1 million tonnes of municipal waste per year for the GMWDA comprises the waste management company and Pennon subsidiary Viridor and public sector infrastructure specialist John Laing. Its public sector contractual partner is a statutory authority providing waste management services to over 2 million Britons in North West England.

In its reaction to the association’s decision, Viridor said the company would now work with the waste disposal association to “ascertain the implications”, and noted that there were compensation provisions in the contract between the GMWDA and Viridor Laing in the event of early contract termination. According to the waste disposal authority, the contract would continue to be administered in according with its provisions during the termination notice period. The GMWDA’s decision to exit the contract does not come as a surprise. It had been clear since last autumn at the latest time that the authority’s partner councils, Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside and Trafford, were facing “significant financial challenges” related to the contract. Late in the year, however, John Laing had told investors that it was "unclear to the project company" how such issues could be resolved.

