Weak plastics sales plague German WEEE recyclers

The situation for WEEE recyclers in Germany has only improved slightly in recent weeks. Recyclers were pleased that metal prices have risen lately. However, they said they could not fully benefit from this because smelters were still applying larger discounts and competition with their peers remained fierce. Furthermore, the problems with selling plastics had intensified further.

The usual sales channels to China had almost completely disappeared and consequently, the sales revenues from plastics had fallen by as much as two thirds. In some cases, the e-waste recyclers were unable to sell the recovered plastic at all. They feared this would result not only in economic difficulties but in permitting problems as well.

The full report on German WEEE management market including the price table appears in issue 09/2017 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 4 May 2017. Online subscribers can access it here:

Not yet a premium subscriber? For a short time, current subscribers can take advantage of our special upgrade offer.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.