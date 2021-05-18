Recovered paper prices peak in Germany in April

Recovered paper prices rose only slightly in Germany in April. Compared to March, the increase for the ordinary grades was said to stand at around €5, with slightly larger gains reported for sorted graphic paper for deinking. The price rally on the recovered paper market has likely come to an end, at least for now. For May, merchants and paper mills are reporting price reductions for the ordinary grades.

Market players said the overall situation was considerably calmer in April. Although demand from the paper mills was still very high, the supply of volumes was not a problem in most cases. Recovered paper arisings continued to bounce back towards normal levels.

The situation for sorted graphic paper for deinking, on the other hand, remains somewhat more tense. Owing to the shrinking share of deinking paper in household collections and what in some cases were still very minimal volumes of commercial recovered paper, arising volumes remain weak. On the other hand, demand is apparently still good even though price levels are already very high. Prices therefore rose again in April.

