Attero to be purchased by 3i Infrastructure and DWS

The Dutch waste management company Attero is changing hands again. Attero announced last Friday that its owner - the private equity firm Waterland - had agreed on sales conditions with a consortium consisting of the British financial investor 3i Infrastructure and the Deutsche Bank subsidiary DWS. 3i and DWS are each to acquire half of the company's shares.

Attero explained that the proposed sale had been presented to Attero's works council, which would issue an opinion shortly. The project has also been notified to the trade unions and to the Social and Economic Council (SER), which ad-vises the Dutch government. The sale would also be submitted to the European Commission for approval by European competition authorities.

Attero expects the transaction to close during 2018, after the necessary regulatory approvals have been received.

