Beverage carton manufacturers build recycling plant

Drinks carton manufacturers will process residues from the treatment of post-consumer beverage cartons themselves in Germany. Through the newly founded subsidiary Palurec GmbH, the German trade association for liquid paperboard packaging (FKN) plans to invest around €8m in a new recycling plant, reported FKN managing director Michael Brandl. According to Mr Brandl, who is also managing director at Palurec, the new facility is to be built at the Chemiepark Knapsack chemical industry park near Köln and is to go into operation in eight to ten months.

In its initial operational stage, the new plant is to process around 18,000 tonnes of rejects a year arising from the processing of used beverage cartons.

FKN represents the beverage container manufacturers Tetra Pak, SIG Combibloc and Elopak. Together they produce 90 per cent of all of the beverage cartons placed on the market in Germany.

