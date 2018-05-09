China's neighbours assume its role in plastic recycling

In the wake of the China's import restrictions on waste plastics, sizable additional recycling capacities have been brought online in neighbouring countries. In some cases, the new plants belong to Chinese recyclers.



Steve Wong from the China Plastic Scrap Association (CSPA) estimates that 20 to 30 per cent of China's recyclers have moved to other South-East Asian countries. Mr Wong thought it not unlikely that Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia would import a combined 5.0 million tonnes of plastic scrap per year.

Since other countries like South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and others, with the notable exceptions of Hong Kong and Taiwan, are importing more and more plastic scrap, Mr Wong thinks that these nations could import 7.0 million tonnes per year. China's supply shortfall could be closed once these plants were running, Mr Wong felt.

Regranulate, regrind and better-quality film scrap were sought-after on the German market in April, with some prices climbing substantially compared to March. Recyclers and merchants raised concerns about a scarcity of freight capacity in the very short work month of May because there were still not enough drivers or lorries. This year, up to four public holidays in May fall during the workweek.

The full report on the waste plastics market in Germany including the price table appears in issue 10/2018 of EUWID Recycling and Waste Management on 16 May 2018. Online subscribers can already already access it here:

Waste plastics Germany

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.