Geminor: Shortage of UK lorry drivers complicates RDF exports to the Continent

Britain's dramatic shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers will be felt well beyond the UK in the near term, according to Ralf Schöpwinkel, COO of the Norwegian raw materials and waste trader Geminor. He expects to see knock-on effects of British logistics problems on the European waste incineration market in the coming heating season. Mr Schoepwinkel believes operators of thermal waste treatment plants across Europe will need to prepare for a more unpredictable season, in terms of volumes and delivery and market prices.

The current staffing shortage and increasing demand for drivers in the UK posed major challenges for hauliers, who are unable to find the drivers they need to operate their fleets. According to Mr Schöpwinkel, the UK Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimates that there is currently a shortage of up to 100,000 truck drivers nationwide.

The full article will appear in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (18/2021) and will be available from noon on 8 September in our E-paper to online subscribers and thereafter to print subscribers.

