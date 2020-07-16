Indaver boosts revenues and Ebitda in 2019

The Belgian waste company Indaver reports that it has achieved stable growth despite the challenging economic circumstances of the past three years. In 2019, group revenues jumped nearly 7 per cent to €579m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by nearly 10 per cent in annual comparison to €113m, according to the company's recently published sustainability report. Indaver, which has been part of the privately owned Belgian logistics group Katoen Natie since 2015, did not release any information on its annual profit.

All together, the company managed 5.1 million tonnes of waste last year, up 200,000 tonnes on 2018. The company also treated slightly more of the waste it managed at its own facilities last year (4 million tonnes) than it had a year earlier. The remaining 1.1 million tonnes were treated by third parties. The lion's share of that waste was managed in Belgium (2.3 million tonnes), the Netherlands (1.4 million tonnes) and Germany (1 million tonnes). Indaver also has sites in the UK, Portugal and Ireland as well as in France, Spain and Italy.

Just over a third of the waste Indaver managed (35 per cent) was sent to energy recovery; another 21 was landfilled or sent "to a safe sink", according to the sustainability report. 19 per cent was decontaminated at high temperature or through physio-chemical treatment. Materials recycling accounted for 17 per cent of the total.