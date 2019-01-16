The food products multinational Nestlé has become the newest partner in the Stop Ocean Plastics (STOP) project, which aims to combat marine pollution from plastic waste, particularly in Southeast Asia. STOP was launched in 2017 by polyolefin manufacturer Borealis and SystemIQ, a consulting and investment company. "Given the high industry interest to support Project STOP, its expansion can now start earlier than originally planned," Borealis commented.

Through cooperation with local authorities, the initiative aims to develop effective circular economy systems. STOP's partners include the Norwegian government, Nova Chemicals, Borouge and Veolia. Nestlé is the first food company to join the initiative.

"It’s extremely concerning that the lack of sustainable waste management systems and practices have contributed to the escalation of the problem of marine litter,” said Borealis CEO Alfred Stern. Using its work in Indonesia as an example, the initiative wants to demonstrate that plastic packaging waste can be collected and recovered. "We hope this effort, with the continued engagement of our partners, will further expand at speed and scale to make Indonesia a model for what can be achieved across Asia and the world,” explained Martin Stuchtey, founder and managing partner at SystemIQ.