Paprec takes over recovered paper specialist Deroo

The recycling group Paprec further expands its presence in Northern France. The company has taken over the family-owned recovered paper and logistics specialist Deroo. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Deroo generates annual revenues of €48m and has 310 employees, according to Paprec. The company based in Wizernes in the Pas de Calais département sorts about 160,000 tonnes of recovered paper annually. Road transport in the region and neighbouring countries, in particular for the paper industry, is the company's second main activity and a new business field for Paprec.

EUWID Recycling and Waste Management is published fortnightly. The print edition is mailed every other Wednesday, while E-Paper subscribers have immediate access to the digital version of the most recent edition on the day of publication. Subscriptions for faster access to our market reports are also available.



Our customer service team would be happy to answer any questions you might have.