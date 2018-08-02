PET recycler Sorepla sold to Indorama

The Indonesian Indorama concern is taking over French plastics recycler Sorepla Industrie S.A. The parties to the deal announced on Wednesday that they had signed a sales agreement. Neither company commented on the sales price.

Sorepla operates a recycling plant with a processing capacity of 52,000 tonnes per year in Neufchâteau in eastern France. On its three production lines, the facility can manufacture annually up to 14,000 tonnes of recycled HDPE, 22,000 tonnes of PET flakes und 16,000 tonnes of recycled PET suitable for food contact applications. The company has a total of 58 employees.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL) describes itself as the largest polyester producer in the world. "The addition of Sorepla will further solidify IVL’s position as one of the leaders in recycling in Europe and opens up new opportunities to serve increasing demand for food grade rPET", the company commented.

Through its subsidiary Wellman France Recyclage, Indorama already has substantial PET recycling operations in France. The Sorepla takeover will create synergies in management and procurement chains, the new Indonesian parent company explained. Indorama acquired Wellman International for €42m in 2011.

