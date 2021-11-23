Prices for ordinary recovered paper grades slip on the British market in November

As predicted in October, UK prices for ordinary grades and for recovered paper used in newsprint manufacturing headed lower across the board in November. Solid demand from the packaging and tissue sectors and even scanter supply paved the way for stable or even slightly higher prices for woodfree and pulp substitute grades.

Mixed paper and board is more readily available, but demand has softened. On the one hand, many paper producers in Europe now have excellent inventories or are even above their target levels. On the other hand, hefty energy costs meant that some paper machines were taking downtime, which has reduced demand for recovered paper. In a few instances, sellers are already finding it harder again to move material

Demand from Asia remained mediocre, too. Finished paper ordering continues to be lower in China. What is more, high freight rates for sea containers are deterring many potential buyers in Asia from buying in Europe. "They are finding it easier to source cheaper paper in Japan and North America than in Europe," one market expert said.

