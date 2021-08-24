Scant supply of woodfree recovered paper grades in the UK

The British recovered paper market is showing no signs of calm returning. Ordinary grades have enjoyed a bit of relief, and the situation in that segment has stabilised. However, woodfree grades, in particular, have become more expensive amidst brisker demand and scant supply in August, experts told EUWID.

The supply shortfall is expected to worsen after the 30 August bank holiday in the UK, as the shorter working week also leads to lower collection volumes. This situation has market participants anticipating that woodfree recovered paper grades will see another price increase in September.

Recovered paper collection is also hampered by the ongoing lorry driver shortage in the UK. This means that the already-low arisings in August are now moving through the supply chain much more slowly, which exacerbates the strained supply situation. One recycling company reportedly intends to offer its drivers the second wage increase of this year in September in an effort to retain staff.

