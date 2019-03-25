Recycling plant for e-waste opens in Dubai

Enviroserve has officially opened a recycling plant for waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) in Dubai. The new plant has a treatment capacity of 39,000 tonnes of e-scrap a year and can process all kinds of end-of-life equipment, from mobile phones to household appliances, and from air conditioning units to military avionics equipment, according to the Dubai Industrial Park. The facility reportedly employs Swiss technology, allowing it to exceed EU recycling standards.

Enviroserve plans to use its new site, "The Recycling Hub", as a base from which to serve customers in the Middle East, Africa and the Caucasus region. The company had reportedly already begun handling e-scrap equipment for its partner, the printer manufacturer Epson.

According to Dubai Industrial Park, around AED120m, or around €29m had been invested in the facility. Up to 100,000 tonnes of different types of waste are to be treated annually in the new recycling centre.