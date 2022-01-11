Remondis to acquire selected waste assets from Veolia and Suez in Australia

Remondis is strengthening its foothold in Australia. Germany’s largest waste management group plans to buy sites in Adelaide, Perth and Sydney from Veolia and Suez. Veolia had made commitments to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) that it would sell these sites in order to allay concerns that its planned takeover of competitor Suez might lessen competition on Australian markets for the management of commercial, industrial and medical waste. In late 2021, Remondis said that it was also taking over selected contracts with business and industrial customers in connection with the Suez/Veolia deal.

However, a series of conditions still had to be met before the takeover, which will see all affected workers join Remondis, can go through, the German company added. They include the closing of Suez’s acquisition by Veolia, which is now expected to take place in the second half of February. Remondis hopes to wrap up the transaction as quickly as possible. The parties had agreed not to disclose the financial aspects of this deal.

With the acquisition of the sites in Australia, Remondis is benefiting from the merger of the two French companies after all. Last year, the German waste group had failed in its own attempt to buy a stake in the "New Suez" being spun off after the takeover by Veolia. Remondis Australia CEO Björn Becker described the planned acquisitions as "one of the most significant commercial milestones for Remondis since entering the Australian market nearly forty years ago".

