Remondis subsidiary scoops up much of Sims' European e-waste business

Sims Metal Management is withdrawing from the recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) in Europe. The company is divesting its "compliance scheme oriented recycling operations". They are to be acquired by the Remondis subsidiary TSR for a price of €83.5m, Sims announced on Monday. The transaction is to take effect retroactively to 30 September 2019, but remains subject to approval by the European Commission's Competition Directorate-General.

According to Sims Metal Management, the sale covers activities in Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden. However, the deal specifically excludes the group's IT asset disposal (ITAD) activities in these countries. The subsidiaries to be divested include Mirec BV in Eindhoven in the Netherlands, which has a treatment capacity of up to 80,000 tonnes of e-scrap a year, according to its own account. The group will also divest Sims M+R GmbH based in Bergkamen, Germany, which recycles pre-treated WEEE and separates mixed non-ferrous metals from other recycling processes. Sims Metal Management took over the company, then known as Metall + Recycling GmbH, in 2006, and Mirec in 2004.

TSR is mainly active in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling and has thus far had only a very limited presence in the e-waste market, according to a company spokesperson. However, its sister company Remondis Electrorecycling specialises in WEEE treatment and has sites in Germany, France, Austria and Poland.

The full article appears in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management 24/2019 out on 27 November.