Stable recovered paper prices on French domestic market

January got under way without any major changes in prices for ordinary grades on France’s recovered paper market. Even though supply was described as abundant, prices for bulk grades stayed the same as in December. However, price cuts emerged for certain high grades, and also for old corrugated containers (OCC) exported to China.

Market players saw lower demand from the French paper industry as one reason for the ready availability of recovered paper. Slow export sales to China also played a part in the supply situation.

A couple of EUWID respondents were not ruling out the possibility of prices for ordinary recovered paper grades softening in February or March. Others expect prices to remain the same.

