Shortly before 2:30 on Thursday morning, Remondis and the owners of Der Grüne Punkt (the Green Dot) took the plunge. After months of speculation and protracted negotiations, a contract was signed covering the sale of 100 per cent of Duales System Deutschland Holding GmbH & Co. KG (DSD) to Germany’s largest waste management company. Remondis confirmed the contract signing to EUWID.

With the acquisition, Remondis has re-entered the packaging waste recovery system market four years after it withdrew from that market segment. According to information made available to EUWID, Remondis and DSD’s shareholders plan to apply jointly at the EU Competition Authority to have the merger evaluated by the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt). The investigation is expected to take several months.

