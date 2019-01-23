Wolfgang Schiller named new CEO of ZenRobotics

The Finnish sorting technology specialist ZenRobotics has appointed Wolfgang Schiller as its new CEO. Mr Schiller previously worked for the Augsburg-based industrial robotics group Kuka for 13 years. He most recently served as vice president consumer electronics division, a position he held for around four years. As CEO of ZenRobotics, Mr Schiller is to be responsible for the further development of the company. "Much of my work will be to accelerate our ability to bring innovative products to customers faster," Mr Schiller said after his appointment.

ZenRobotics was founded in 2007 and builds sorting systems that employ industrial robots to sort mixed waste streams by fraction. The robot control system combines sensor technology with machine learning systems to continuously improve the detection of the target fractions. The systems are used to process mixed construction and commercial waste, municipal waste, packaging, plastics, and ferrous and non-ferrous scrap.