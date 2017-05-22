Ferrous scrap prices yield slightly again in Germany

Following a mild decline in April, the ferrous scrap prices on the German market slipped slightly once again in May. The continued good demand from the integrated steel mills meant that new scrap prices were by and large unchanged. Since ore and coking coal have become cheaper, traders expect that the amount of new scrap purchased and prices will fall by the third quarter at the latest. In contrast to the integrated steel mill operators, reinforcing steel producers are facing a somewhat tenser market situation.

Because mills in Spain and Italy have lost their sales markets in Algeria, they are now looking to northern Europe for customers, and, in the process, putting pressure on the local electric arc furnace (EAF) mills.

