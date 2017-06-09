Regulation on hazardous waste criterion adopted

A new EU Regulation laying down criteria for classifying waste as ecotoxic and thus as hazardous was adopted on Thursday by the Council. The controversial Regulation was passed with a qualified majority. Eight member states voted against it: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland.

The other hazardous properties of waste were already revised in 2014 in order to align them with EU chemicals legislation, namely the CLP Regulation on the classification, labelling and packaging of substances and mixtures. The ecotoxicity criterion (HP 14) was excluded at that time while further investigations and impact assessments were undertaken. The Commission tabled its proposal for the Regulation in 2016.

