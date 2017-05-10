Suez waste division revenues rise

Suez Environnement's European waste management operations profited from higher scrap and recovered paper prices as well as increased volumes in the first quarter of 2017. The division's revenues lay at €1.53bn, around 5 per cent higher than at the same point a year earlier, the French concern reported at the end of last week.

Suez put the division's organic growth rate at around 7 per cent. In the region encompassing Germany and the Benelux countries, organic growth stood at 6 per cent or €20m. The concern, whose subsidiaries include the Sita group, reported that it both collected higher volumes of commercial and industrial (C&I) waste and achieved higher prices, especially in the Netherlands. Recycling activities in the region also saw volumes rise, particularly for plastics.

In its home market France, the division's revenue was up 10 per cent or €72m on an organic basis. Suez attributed the growth to higher secondary raw materials prices, increased volumes across all treatment routes, and "positive commercial developments in industrial waste collection".

