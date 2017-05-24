Veolia wins contract valued at nearly €900m in Mexico

The French environmental services concern Veolia has landed a contract with the government of Mexico City to provide a 1.6 million tonne per year waste to energy plant. Its subsidiary Proactiva Medio Ambiente Mexico S.A. de C.V. is to first design and build the plant and then operate and maintain it for a further 30 years. Veolia estimates its revenues from the operation and plant maintenance contract at approximately €886m.

The wte plant tender was only launched in December 2016, but in just over three years, the facility is expected to be completed. According to Veolia, operations are scheduled to start in 2020. The waste to energy facility is to be located at the site of the city's former municipal waste landfill, Bordo Poniente, which was closed in 2011.

According to government figures, the city's inhabitants generate just under 13,000 tonnes of waste per day, around one third of which is to be treated at the new plant.

