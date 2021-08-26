EBRD buys stake in Turkish landfill gas to energy company

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will acquire a minority holding in the Turkish company Biotrend Çevre ve Enerji Yatırımları AS. Biotrend is involved primarily in energy generation from landfill gas, but also operates other waste sites, namely biomass plants and a waste fuel processing and supply facility, in eleven cities across Turkey. All together, the company expects to have 18 plants in operation by the end of 2021 with a total installed capacity of 72.6 MW.

Biotrend, a subsidiary of Doğanlar Holding, has been listed on the Istanbul stock exchange since April of this year. The EBRD did not divulge the size of its investment or the size of its holding other than to say that it would have a minority stake in the company.

As a shareholder of Biotrend, the EBRD intends to "promote private sector participation in municipal waste management" in Turkey, according to its own account. The Bank said that it was also working with the Ministry of Environment and Urbanisation and Turkish municipalities to upgrade the legal framework for public-private partnerships focused on municipal services.

Arvid Tuerkner, EBRD Managing Director for Turkey, described weak waste management as a key environmental problem in Turkish cities. "Although municipalities are responsible for waste management in their jurisdictions, they face technical, financial and managerial constraints. Private companies with know-how, such as Biotrend, can help cities address the waste challenge while increasing the installed capacity of renewable energy,” he said.