HZI hands over Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 plant in Yorkshire

The plant engineering company Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) has completed the construction of the the Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 (FM2) Energy-from-Waste (EfW) plant in West Yorkshire and turned the plant over to its client. The construction phase of the project had run three years, according to HZI's Friday announcement. The turn-key plant was built under contract with Multifuel Energy Ltd (MEL), a joint venture between SSE plc and the US waste to energy company Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

With the completion of construction, the plant is now ready to enter commercial operation, HZI explained. The FM2 plant, which is located immediately adjacent to its sister plant FM1, has an annual processing capacity of up to 675,000 tonnes of waste derived fuels from various sources such as municipal solid waste, commercial and industrial waste and waste wood.