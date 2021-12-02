German plastic waste intercepted en route to Vietnam

Plastic waste from Germany has been held up in the Greek port of Piraeus. According to the environmental NGO Basel Action Network (BAN), the waste, originally exported to Turkey, had been destined for Vietnam before being intercepted. Citing the Greek office of the shipping company Cosco, BAN said the loading of the 37 containers had been stopped at the request of Greek customs authorities.

Greek customs was acting on intelligence passed on by BAN, which had submitted a letter naming the location of the ship and describing the size of the consignment. Some 37 containers were being loaded onto the Cosco Pride on 1 December.

Prior to arriving in Greece, the material had been stored in Turkish ports for almost a year. They containers, carried waste plastics, some of which stems from extended producer responsibility (EPR) system for packaging. The waste had initially been exported for use as feedstock at a Turkish recycling plant, which lost its operating licence before the shipments were completed. The Turkish authorities had sought, unsuccessfully, to have the plastic waste, which filled around 400 containers, repatriated. The initial German exports took place between November 2020 and February 2021.

Having failed to return the waste plastic to Germany, Turkish authorities released the containers for re-export, "prominently to Vietnam". According to BAN, it has been informed that 16 of the containers that were rejected in Turkey had been sent to Vietnam earlier this year.

"Outrageous and unacceptable"

Jim Puckett, executive director at BAN said that it was "" outrageous and unacceptable that German wastes can be diverted in this way when a direct export from Germany to Vietnam would be absolutely forbidden." He argued that the initial export should never have been allowed and that once a request had been made to return the containers, German authorities "should have absolutely taken them back". BAN planned to contact officials in Germany on Thursday.

The full story and coverage of any further developments will appear in EUWID Recycling & Waste Management 25/2021.