New gains for recovered paper prices in Germany

The upward pressure on German recovered paper prices has intensified again. Prices have risen noticeably due to supply bottlenecks. A number of market participants told EUWID that some paper mills had already been paying significantly higher prices for bulk grades at the end of August. This trend had continued into September, so that prices had picked up between €20 and €30 per tonne since in the end of July. In rare cases there was even talk of increases as high as €40.

It was paper manufacturers' supply issues driving the renewed increases in recovered paper prices. Stocks at some mills, especially in western Germany, were said to have been very tight. Given that order books continue to be better than average, especially within the packaging paper segment, buyers are particularly anxious to secure raw material. As a result, it was "a fight for every gram," one merchant explained.

While demand was tremendous, arisings were low, especially in August. EUWID market sources estimated that volumes had fallen by as much as 20 per cent from July. Even now, less waste paper was being generated than before the arrival of the pandemic. Several market participants attribute the decline in tonnage in part to a change in the composition of the collected recovered paper.

The full report on the recovered paper market in Germany appears in the print and e-paper issues of EUWID Recycling & Waste Management (19/2021) published on 22 September.

Online subscribers can already access the table of monthly prices changes here: Recovered Paper in Germany The complete report will be available online on or before 21 September.